Marsing Daily Weather Forecast
MARSING, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Patchy Smoke
- High 85 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 5
Patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 88 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Areas Of Smoke
- High 89 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 94 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0