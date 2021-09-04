4-Day Weather Forecast For Duchesne
DUCHESNE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Patchy Smoke
- High 84 °F, low 51 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Patchy Smoke
- High 84 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
