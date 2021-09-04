Daily Weather Forecast For Marlinton

MARLINTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, September 5 Rain Showers Likely High 71 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Monday, September 6 Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



