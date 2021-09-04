Exmore Weather Forecast
EXMORE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, September 6
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
