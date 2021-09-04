4-Day Weather Forecast For Machias
MACHIAS, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, September 6
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0