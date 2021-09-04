Barnum Weather Forecast
BARNUM, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Areas of fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, September 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
