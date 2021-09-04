Take advantage of Saturday’s cloudy forecast in Hamilton

(HAMILTON, IN.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hamilton:

Saturday, September 4 Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 78 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 82 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



