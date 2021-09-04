Hoopa Daily Weather Forecast

HOOPA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 90 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 0 to 8 mph



Sunday, September 5 Areas Of Smoke High 92 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Monday, September 6 Areas Of Smoke High 94 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Areas Of Smoke High 92 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.