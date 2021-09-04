Daily Weather Forecast For New Town
NEW TOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, September 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Monday, September 6
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
