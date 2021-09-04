Weather Forecast For Campo
CAMPO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
