Red Lodge Daily Weather Forecast
RED LODGE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Areas Of Smoke
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Sunday, September 5
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
