4-Day Weather Forecast For Granby
GRANBY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0