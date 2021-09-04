Saturday has sun for Lordsburg — 3 ways to make the most of it
(LORDSBURG, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lordsburg. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lordsburg:
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 5
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 64 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0