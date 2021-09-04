Tornillo Weather Forecast

TORNILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Sunday, September 5 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 89 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Monday, September 6 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



