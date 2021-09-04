Tornillo Weather Forecast
TORNILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 5
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0