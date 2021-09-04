Hawthorne Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

HAWTHORNE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Haze High 91 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 5 Haze during the day; while haze then smoke overnight High 94 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 6 Smoke High 95 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight High 95 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



