Hawthorne Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HAWTHORNE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Haze
- High 91 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Haze during the day; while haze then smoke overnight
- High 94 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Smoke
- High 95 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Smoke then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 95 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
