Oakridge Daily Weather Forecast

OAKRIDGE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Areas Of Smoke High 88 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Sunday, September 5 Areas Of Smoke High 88 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Monday, September 6 Areas Of Smoke High 93 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Areas Of Smoke High 92 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.