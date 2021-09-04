Weather Forecast For Onalaska
ONALASKA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 5
Chance of rain showers then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight
- High 84 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
