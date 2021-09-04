Dannemora Daily Weather Forecast
DANNEMORA, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 5
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Monday, September 6
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
