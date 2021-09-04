Weather Forecast For Colfax
COLFAX, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny then haze during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 85 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
