Jump on Concrete’s rainy forecast today

(CONCRETE, WA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Concrete Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Concrete:

Saturday, September 4 Mostly cloudy then chance of light rain during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 77 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



Sunday, September 5 Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Monday, September 6 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of light rain overnight High 83 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.