Weather Forecast For Avalon

AVALON, CA (Updated at 8am ET)
Saturday, September 4
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 77 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, September 6
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
