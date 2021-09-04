Daily Weather Forecast For Manchester
MANCHESTER, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 1 mph
Sunday, September 5
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, September 6
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
