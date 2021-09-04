Weaverville Daily Weather Forecast
WEAVERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Smoke
- High 91 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 5
Smoke
- High 93 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Areas Of Smoke
- High 93 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 95 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
