4-Day Weather Forecast For Malad City
MALAD CITY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while haze overnight
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, September 5
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 10 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
