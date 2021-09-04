Daily Weather Forecast For Boardman

BOARDMAN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Sunday, September 5 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Monday, September 6 Sunny High 76 °F, low Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 73 °F, low 49 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.