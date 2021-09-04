Daily Weather Forecast For Eureka
EUREKA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 52 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, September 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
