Daily Weather Forecast For Eureka

EUREKA, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 52 °F 2 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, September 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.