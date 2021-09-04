Daily Weather Forecast For Wyalusing
WYALUSING, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Areas of fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Sunday, September 5
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, September 6
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
