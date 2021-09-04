4-Day Weather Forecast For Franklinville
FRANKLINVILLE, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 5
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 72 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Monday, September 6
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
