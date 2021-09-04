Daily Weather Forecast For Stroud
STROUD, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 95 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Sunday, September 5
Showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
