Burns Weather Forecast
BURNS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Areas Of Smoke
- High 87 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Sunday, September 5
Areas Of Smoke
- High 90 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Monday, September 6
Areas Of Smoke
- High 91 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Areas Of Smoke
- High 95 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
