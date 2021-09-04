Daily Weather Forecast For Scottville
SCOTTVILLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 75 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0