4-Day Weather Forecast For Fort Kent
FORT KENT, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 63 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, September 5
Patchy fog then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight
- High 68 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Monday, September 6
Rain showers likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Chance of rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 72 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0