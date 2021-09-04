CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee Village, AR

Saturday rain in Cherokee Village: Ideas to make the most of it

Cherokee Village Times
 7 days ago

(CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Cherokee Village Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cherokee Village:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0bmaK6l900

  • Saturday, September 4

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, September 5

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, September 6

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, September 7

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Cherokee Village Times

Cherokee Village, AR
With Cherokee Village Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

