Weather Forecast For Linn
LINN, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Sunday, September 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
