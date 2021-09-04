Manila Weather Forecast

MANILA, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, September 5 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 88 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 90 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



