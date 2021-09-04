Weather Forecast For Delta Junction
DELTA JUNCTION, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Areas Of Fog
- High 54 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 5
Chance of rain showers during the day; while light rain likely overnight
- High 52 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Light Rain Likely
- High 45 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 48 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
