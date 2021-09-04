Stevenson Weather Forecast

STEVENSON, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Sunday, September 5 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 86 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Monday, September 6 Patchy fog during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



