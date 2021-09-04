Saturday sun alert in Hinckley — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(HINCKLEY, MN) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hinckley:

Saturday, September 4 Areas of fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, September 5 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 20 mph



Monday, September 6 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 72 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 35 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.