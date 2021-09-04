Weather Forecast For Connell
CONNELL, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Haze
- High 86 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 5
Haze
- High 89 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Monday, September 6
Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
