Daily Weather Forecast For Sisseton
SISSETON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0