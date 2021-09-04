Daily Weather Forecast For Cotulla
COTULLA, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 103 °F, low 75 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, September 5
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 102 °F, low 75 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 101 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
