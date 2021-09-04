Cozad Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
COZAD, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 5
Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0