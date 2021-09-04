Cozad Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

COZAD, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, September 5 Isolated showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Monday, September 6 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 79 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.