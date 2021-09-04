4-Day Weather Forecast For Bedford
BEDFORD, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Sunday, September 5
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, September 6
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0