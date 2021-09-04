4-Day Weather Forecast For Lakeview

LAKEVIEW, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Smoke High 86 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Sunday, September 5 Haze High 89 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Monday, September 6 Haze High 91 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 7 Haze High 91 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.