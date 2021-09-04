Battle Mountain Weather Forecast
BATTLE MOUNTAIN, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Areas Of Smoke
- High 90 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, September 5
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze overnight
- High 94 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 6
Haze during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
