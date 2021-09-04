Today in Entertainment History

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Sept. 4, 1959, a New York radio station banned the song “Mack The Knife” in response to a wave of stabbings. Also in 1964, “Gilligan’s Island” premiered on CBS. In 1965, The Who had their equipment van stolen in England while they were inside an animal shelter buying a guard dog.

