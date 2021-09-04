4-Day Weather Forecast For Newberry
NEWBERRY, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Chance of rain showers during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Sunday, September 5
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 69 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, September 6
Slight chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then rain showers likely overnight
- High 69 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 7
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0