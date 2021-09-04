Margaret Howard

Margaret (Peggy) Joan Howard (Schnelle) was born April 14th, 1938, to Raymond E. Schnelle and Margaret E. Paschal Schnelle, in Kingman, Kansas, at home due to a snowstorm. She got the nickname Peggy as an infant. Her siblings and she were all baptized the same day by her grandfather on October 7th, 1947. When she was 16, she gave her life to full-time Christian service, as all she wanted to be was a preacher’s wife. She went one year to Arkansas City Junior College studying music, then went to Minnesota Bible College in Minneapolis, MN, studying music, Bible, and education. She married John (Jack) Wesley Howard Jr. on August 20th,1959. Jack and Peggy were married for 56 Years and served in Ministry for 56 years.