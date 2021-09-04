Kean University Forges Education Partnership with New York Jets

Good morning, Gang Green Nation! The 2021 New York Jets preseason is in the books. Now comes the worst part of the preseason for many on the roster: cutdown day. NFL teams must get their rosters down to 53 players by 4 pm on Tuesday, August 31. On that day many fringe players will see their NFL dreams end. Others will fight again another day on an NFL practice squad. Still others will be in limbo as they are placed on a reserved list. And the fortunate few will see all the hard work they have put in for years come to fruition with a spot on an NFL roster. Momentous decisions await.