Daily Weather Forecast For Roseau
ROSEAU, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 4
Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, September 5
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 65 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Monday, September 6
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, September 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
