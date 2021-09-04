Daily Weather Forecast For Roseau

ROSEAU, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, September 4 Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 70 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 21 mph



Sunday, September 5 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Monday, September 6 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 50 °F Windy: 18 mph



Tuesday, September 7 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 69 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 25 mph



